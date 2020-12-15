Tucker Community Benefits From JSIF-Poverty Reduction Programme Training Initiative

Some fifteen (15) persons within the Community of Tucker in Montego Bay, St. James recently benefitted from a Behaviour Modification Training programme funded by the JSIF-Poverty Reduction Programme through grant funding support from the European Union. This sub-project is one of five (5) life changing programmes being implemented by the JSIF-Poverty Reduction Programme at a cost of Three Million Jamaican Dollars (J$3,000,000).

The core areas of the training programme included; anger management, conflict resolution, self-esteem building, resume writing, interviewing skills as well as vocational skills including barbering and hairdressing. The training sessions were delivered by the Family and Parenting Centre and the duration of the programme was over a six-month period.

In underscoring the importance of JSIF’s continued thrust in providing impactful projects within vulnerable communities across Jamaica, JSIF’s General Manager for Finance, Orville Hill posited that; “JSIF will continue to address the needs of the communities in order to enable a better quality of life including ensuring that persons are equipped with the requisite vocational skills so that they can realise their dreams of becoming aspiring entrepreneurs or to gain meaningful job opportunities on the labour market”.

In his address to the audience, he also charged the Graduands to utilize the skills gained in a productive way so that they can be advocates of their community. In addition, Hill applauded the European Union for their continued grant funding support for the implementation of the various initiatives within the communities.