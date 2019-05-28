Tribute to the Most Honourable Edward Seaga

With the passing of the Most Honourable Edward Seaga, Jamaica has lost one of its most accomplished nation builders. His contribution to national development spanned more than fifty years from the early 1950s when he conducted research into the social structure and folk culture of both rural communities and Kingston’s city slums.

His trailblazing achievements as Minister of Development and Welfare, Minister of Finance and Planning and Prime Minister have left an indelible mark on Jamaica’s institutional development and constitute a huge legacy from which the Jamaican people continue to benefit.

Mr. Seaga was the only surviving member of the committee chaired by national hero, Norman Manley, that drafted Jamaica’s constitution in 1962 and he played a significant role in the review of that constitution that led to the Charter of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms in 2011.

He was a strong leader, firm in his convictions and fearless in his approach. He was never daunted by criticism or controversy once he was convinced that the path he was pursuing was the right one. In so many respects, history has vindicated him.

Edward Seaga has earned his prominence in the annals of Jamaica’s journey as a nation and his contributions will be one of the pillars on which the greatness that we achieve will rest.

My sincere condolences go out to his wife, Carla, his children, Christopher, Anabella, Andrew and Gabrielle, as well as the other members of his family. I share with the Jamaica Labour Party that he led for 31 years and the people of West Kingston that he represented for 43 years their deep sadness at the loss of a giant who meant so much to them.