Trelawny Youth Targeted Under Education and Employment Programmes

Young people in Trelawny are being urged to take advantage of opportunities under the Ministry of Labour and Social Security’s Special Employment Programme (SEP) and the Education and Entrepreneurship Grants Programme.

Coordinator for the Ministry’s Education and Entrepreneurship Grants Programme, Sylvester Anderson, made the call during the monthly meeting of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation held recently, where he made a presentation on the two initiatives.

Mr. Anderson said that the Ministry is soliciting the Corporation’s support for the social-intervention programmes, which were being ramped up in Trelawny at this time.

They offer beneficiaries assistance through employment, education and entrepreneurial grants, and opportunities for greater levels of independence.

The SEP targets unemployed and underemployed youth within the age cohort of 18 to 35 years, introducing them to the world of work and positioning them for long-term employment.

Mr. Anderson explained that, through the SEP, the Ministry has partnered with various private-sector organisations to create decent and productive employment for participants for a period of six months, with the Ministry and the employers sharing the payment of salaries.

Meanwhile, the Education and Entrepreneurship Grants Programme is an intervention that will enable at-risk youth, aged 16 to 40 years, to pursue further education and training or to be engaged in entrepreneurial activities.

These activities are in areas such as agriculture, including chicken rearing, beekeeping, ornamental fish and pig rearing, and planting cash crops; small businesses –

grocery stores, car wash, and cosmetology; and small-scale manufacturing – carpentry, leather craft, food processing and internet café.

Mr. Anderson said that participants in these programmes are required to volunteer a minimum of 30 hours with a community organisation such as homework centre, basic school, or home for the elderly.

Due to coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, contact hours and methods are to be revised, Mr. Anderson pointed out.

Mayor of Falmouth, and Chairman of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, Councillor Colin Gager, said that the initiatives are excellent and would greatly help the youth of the parish.