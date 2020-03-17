Travellers From Countries With COVID-19 Required To Self-Quarantine

Story Highlights The Government is advising that effective March 18, all travellers from countries where there is local transmission of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) will now be required to self-quarantine for up to 14 days.

Speaking at a press conference held on Monday (March 16) at Jamaica House, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton said this is one of the most effective methods of reducing the spread of the virus.

“For all persons entering from a country where there is internal spread of the virus [as well as] the containment and restriction of movement, if you have to move, then you [should] manage your movement in a way to reduce the possibility of you transmitting the virus to someone else, should you have the virus,” Dr. Tufton said.

The Government had also imposed travel restrictions on eight countries as a result of COVID-19. These countries are Iran, China, South Korea, Italy, Singapore, Germany, Spain, France and the United Kingdom.

“We still maintain [those] restrictions… but for all other persons travelling, once they come from a country, where there is internal spread, they will be required to be quarantined,” he added.

Under the restrictions, all Jamaicans who have travelled to any of these countries within the last 14 days will have landing privileges in accordance with the law, but will be subjected to health assessments and quarantines, once they have landed.

Dr. Tufton also stated that visitors in hotels are required to adhere to the quarantine rules.

“They will be able to leave the island at their scheduled departure date or before if they so desire, but once they come in, they will be subjected to that quarantine period,” he said.