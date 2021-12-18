Travel Pal Security System for Commuters Who Use PPVS

Transport and Mining Minister, Hon. Robert Montague says the ‘Travel Pal’ application (app) is in the final stages of completion for roll out shortly.

The app, which is to be launched by the Transport Authority (TA), is a security mechanism. It will give commuters the tools to make their journeys safer by enabling them to use their mobile devices to scan the registration plates of units used as Public Passenger Vehicles (PPV), to verify if they are licensed by the Transport Authority.

Speaking at the handover ceremony of a driving simulator donated by the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) to St. Mary High School on Wednesday (December 15) at the school’s Highgate location, Minister Montague noted in particular that it will provide some protection to women and students who utilise the public transportation system.

“We are now putting a new weapon in their hands. It is an app on a smart phone that will give your location…You put in the vehicle license number and you will know if it is a registered taxi with a licence or if the licence plate is stolen,” he explained.

Detailing the app’s design, Minister Montague said it enables commuters to send the registration plates of the particular PPV to pre-programmed numbers. The app will also provide information on the (specific) location and expected time of arrival at the destination.

“Once you [enter] the vehicle, it will trigger two phone numbers that you would have pre-programmed to let the person know you are in this vehicle and the [specific] location and your expected time of arrival, so that if something goes wrong and you don’t arrive, somebody is already monitoring your movement,” he outlined

Mr. Montague advised that the app will have a panic feature, linked to the police 119 system.

Minister Montague said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is to be signed with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) under the initiative.

The initiative is part of the Ministry’s 16-point plan geared at reforming the public transportation system.