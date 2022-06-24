Transport Ministry Expects Aviation Traffic To Rebound

The Ministry of Transport and Mining is forecasting a full return to pre-COVID-19 aviation traffic levels of approximately 6.5 million passengers annually, by the year 2025.
This was noted by Portfolio Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw, at an official ceremony to welcome the inaugural flight by Quality Corporate Aircraft Services (QCAS) Aero, from Fort Lauderdale in the United States to the Ian Fleming International Airport in St Mary, on Wednesday (June 22).
“I am heartened by the surge now taking place with aviation and tourism traffic, as this sector contributes approximately 80 per cent to total aviation statistics. No doubt there are regional possibilities and prospects too,” he said.
Mr. Shaw said the new flight represents possibilities for expansion in air travel in various areas of the island, adding that Jamaica’s partnership with QCAS Aero will increase the country’s travel status and brand reputation internationally.
As the Government continues activities for the strategic expansion of the aviation industry, Minister Shaw urged stakeholders to position themselves to take advantage of the subsequent opportunities.
“This sector is a pivotal plank for economic growth and job creation, which we are pursuing as a country,” he noted.