Transport Minister Outlines Implementation of A Rural School Bus System

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, has outlined the implementation of a rural school bus transportation system as a major part of his vision for the transformation of the sector.

“You’re talking about kids that are leaving their homes from two o’clock in the morning to walk for miles to get to the nearest point where they can get public transport. [They can be] disrespected and abused or left because their fare is much less than adults. They then leave school in the afternoon at two or three o clock… and don’t get home until 10 o’clock at night,” the Minister illustrated.

He added: “What kind of learning environment is that for these youngsters, some of whom have the most amazing potential and are only doing that because of circumstances of their parents?”

Speaking at a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, today (July 5), Mr. Vaz informed that a draft terms of reference document has already been established for the implementation of this “safe, secure, efficient transport system for rural students”, while pointing out that the initiative can be a major driver of behaviour change among the students.

“It can operate in two ways, publicly owned buses as well as franchise services. All drivers and conductors would be thoroughly vetted and trained in youth-friendly approach, violence prevention [and] order enforcement,” the Minister noted.

In addition, pre-recorded and approved audiovisual messaging and music would be played on the bus, and all units would be outfitted with electronic access swipe cards to track the movement of students and to aid the police in investigations in relation to missing students or road accidents.

“The student transport pass [would be] a swipe card that will have all pertinent information on a student – name, date of birth, school/home address and parents’ or guardians’ information. If the school bus requires pay by fare, the said card could be used to pay. Student transport pass could be topped up at each school or online and all buses should be outfitted with tracking device and cameras on the inside and exterior of the vehicles,” he outlined.

He said that the bus would also be available to teachers, who could serve as an additional layer of supervision. This would stem from a protocol developed specifically in consultation with the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA). There would also be consultations with the National Secondary Students’ Council and all other stakeholders.

“The rural school bus system will reduce absenteeism and lateness and contribute to reduced truancy,” Minister Vaz envisioned, as he pointed out that the system is a doable one that has been implemented in jurisdictions regionally and internationally.