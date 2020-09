Transport Authority to temporarily close its Lakes Pen and Lyndhurst Road pounds

The Transport Authority is advising that its Lakes Pen and Lyndhurst Road Pound locations will be closed to the public on Friday, September 04, 2020 and will re-open for business on Monday, September 07, 2020.

The Transport Authority is also advising that for customer service queries, customers may contact the Customer Care Centre at 876-618-0959 or send an email to customerservice@ta.org.jm.

The Transport Authority sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this closure.