Transport Authority and NHF Donate Dialysis Machines to Spanish Town Hospital

The treatment of patients with kidney disease at the Spanish Town Hospital has received a major boost, following two separate donations of much-needed equipment to the St. Catherine-based institution this week.

On Wednesday (September 14), the Transport Authority, in partnership with the National Health Fund (NHF), handed over three brand new dialysis machines to the institution, which were acquired at a cost of nearly $13 million.

Two days earlier, the 70-year-old institution received 10 refurbished hemodialysis machines, valued over $28 million, from Florida-based entity, Renal Dynamics.

Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Audley Shaw, in his remarks at Wednesday’s presentation ceremony, said the machines will help the hospital to better serve patients who suffer from kidney failure, allowing them to carry on active lives.

He expressed the hope that the donation will propel other public and private organisations to take on similar initiatives.

In her remarks, State Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, noted that the donation is welcome, particularly as the hospital prepares to undergo major rehabilitation.

Spanish Town Hospital is scheduled to be expanded under a US$50-million Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) project, commencing in early 2023.

“[This] gift will strengthen the public health system’s ability to offer life-saving dialysis treatment. The act of solidarity is a true demonstration of the importance of partnership in public health,” Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn said.

Managing Director, Transport Authority, Willard Hylton, said with the donation of the machines, it is hoped that more persons will access treatment, including transport operators, who remain seated for extended periods daily, making them susceptible to developing kidney disease.

Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, Jacqueline Ellis, who was a picture of joy over the institution’s receiving two donations of critical machines in the same week, expressed gratitude on behalf of the staff.

“I can testify that the Lord has been good to the hemodialysis unit at this remarkable institution. With these additional machines, the unit will be able to conduct more sessions and perform more emergency hemodialysis functions, which will drastically reduce the number of patients on the waiting list to receive life-saving treatment,” she pointed out.

Ms. Ellis said patients as young as 13 years old and up to 81 years, who receive frequent treatment at the hospital, are set to benefit from the donations.