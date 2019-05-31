Transformation of the Economic Space to Yield Increase for Civil Servants – PM Holness

Story Highlights The Prime Minister says that a strategic transformation of the country's economic space to grow the economy will have a positive impact on civil servants.

Prime Minister Holness was speaking yesterday (May 30) at the 100th annual meeting of the Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA) at Jacisera Park in St. Andrew.

“The strategy that we are now employing is to ensure that, one; we understand what the payment requirement is for the civil service (the public service). That is why we are doing a total compensation review so we can have a better understanding of how we use our existing budget to pay our workers better. The second thing is that, services that don’t need to be done by the Government should be placed in the hands of the private sector” said Prime Minister Holness.

The Prime Minister says that a strategic transformation of the country’s economic space to grow the economy will have a positive impact on civil servants.

Prime Minister Holness was speaking yesterday (May 30) at the 100th annual meeting of the Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA) at Jacisera Park in St. Andrew.

“The strategy that we are now employing is to ensure that, one; we understand what the payment requirement is for the civil service (the public service). That is why we are doing a total compensation review so we can have a better understanding of how we use our existing budget to pay our workers better. The second thing is that, services that don’t need to be done by the Government should be placed in the hands of the private sector” said Prime Minister Holness.

In that regard, the Prime Minister noted that there would be limited disruption with the advancements in technology that is underway.

As an example of this, the Prime Minister recalled the Government’s divestment of the Port in 2017. At that time, some 800 persons were employed there. Presently more than 1200 persons are employed there. In that instance, employment grew for the Port by over 50%.

“It means that we are going to be in a different economic space; the economic space that is going to result in one where the public sector has to become efficient. Because it is by virtue of your efficiency that the private sector is going to grow and as your efficiency grows, and the private sector grows, the pie grows and there is your increase” said Prime Minister Holness.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister acknowledged the sacrifices made by the civil servants during tough economic times. He stated that the Government has implemented measures to manage the economy effectively so that such a situation doesn’t recur.

“The increase will come as a result of the good management of the public affairs. So my message of hope to you is that, as the economy improves you have the commitment of the Government that we will do everything within our powers to ensure that you can participate in the prosperity of the country. As you say it is not just about the pay, it’s about your total compensation,” said Prime Minister Holness.