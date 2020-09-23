Training of Teachers in online Learning Management System ongoing

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, says the training of teachers in the online learning management system continues.

Speaking at a digital press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister in St. Andrew on September 22, she noted that more than 20,000 teachers have already been trained.

She said that the process remains ongoing through local and international institutions, including the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus, The Mico University College, Northern Caribbean University, and Delaware University and Waldorf University in the United States.

“The Jamaica Teaching Council (JTC) has ongoing training and professional development webinars for teachers in the areas of blended approach using the STEM methodology and G-Suite to include Google Classroom,” she shared.

The online learning management system will better allow schools to create, deliver and manage lessons and other training materials.

It will assist in delivering lessons to students as the country continues to grapple with the challenges posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.