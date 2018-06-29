Training For Judges and Prosecutors in Handling Child-Labour Cases

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson (second left), shakes hands with Senior Director, Civil Society and Education at Winrock International, David Dobrowolski (second right) at the launch of the Country Level Engagement and Assistance to Reduce Child Labour (CLEAR II) Project in Jamaica on Tuesday (June 26) at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St. Andrew. Looking on are Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Colette Roberts-Risden (left) and Political/Economic Officer, United States Embassy, Daniel Walker. + - Photo: Dave Reid Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson (second left), shakes hands with Senior Director, Civil Society and Education at Winrock International, David Dobrowolski (second right) at the launch of the Country Level Engagement and Assistance to Reduce Child Labour (CLEAR II) Project in Jamaica on Tuesday (June 26) at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St. Andrew. Looking on are Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Colette Roberts-Risden (left) and Political/Economic Officer, United States Embassy, Daniel Walker. Story Highlights Judges and prosecutors will benefit from training on how to handle child-labour cases.

The training is a core activity under the Country Level Engagement and Assistance to Reduce Child Labour (CLEAR II) Project, which was launched at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St. Andrew on Tuesday (June 26).

“The second core activity under CLEAR II is child labour prosecution training of trainers. This activity will allow for staff of the Court Management Services and other relevant stakeholders to carry out training for judges and prosecutors,” said Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson.



The initiative, being undertaken through collaboration with Winrock International and Lawyers Without Borders, is aimed at eliminating child labour in Jamaica.

“This is intended to increase their familiarity with the nuances of child labour cases and will foster proper identification of violation to facilitate prosecutions. By training these government officials, CLEAR II will work closely with government agencies to promote the adoption of training modules as well as a sustainable training plan,” she explained.

Another core activity under the project is development of a National Action Plan (NAP) geared towards eliminating child labour.

“This will be achieved in collaboration with other stakeholders, such as employment groups and private-sector entities,” Mrs. Robinson noted.

CLEAR II will provide technical assistance to the Occupational Safety and Health Department and the Child Labour Unit to review and finalise regulations pertaining to child labour.

Winrock International and Lawyers Without Borders will work with the Labour Ministry to strengthen legislation that addresses child-labour issues, including bringing national laws into compliance with international standards; improve monitoring and enforcement of laws and policies related to child labour; and ensure effective implementation of national plans of action on child labour.

Other core activities include organisation of a child-protection collaboration workshop and coordination plan, support for a study on street children, and development of a Light and Hazardous Work List, which will outline specific activities that children are restricted from participating in, so as to prevent them from engaging in hazardous work.

The project is funded by the United States Department of Labour under a cooperative agreement with Winrock International.