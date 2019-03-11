“Tragedy of Immense Scale” – PM Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness this morning extended deepest condolences to the families, loved ones and colleagues of the victims of an Ethiopian Airlines jetliner that crashed in Addis Abbaba on Sunday.

All 157 people aboard, from more than 35 different countries, perished in the tragedy.

“This is a tragedy of immense scale that is impacting so many families all over the world. Jamaica holds these families in our prayers. This is an international tragedy”.

The Prime Minister expressed Jamaica’s particular support and sympathies to the governments and people of Ethiopia and Kenya noting that the flight was hosted from and destined towards each of those two sister countries respectively.

The Prime Minister also stated that there was no indication that any Jamaicans were affected.