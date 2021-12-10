Trafficking In Persons’ Handbook Launched

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, says ongoing training and sensitisation for frontline workers is critical in helping them to readily identify cases of human trafficking.

Addressing the launch of the Trafficking in Persons’ Handbook at the Ministry’s New Kingston offices on Wednesday (December 8), Dr. Chang said the handbook forms part of the training and sensitisation process for the individuals.

“The only way to deal with this is to be so sensitive that the moment you see it, you almost get a sixth sense after training – what to look for and intercept and stop this criminal activity,” Dr. Chang noted.

Trafficking in persons can be defined as the receipt, harbouring or transportation of a person through various means of threat, use of force, fraud or other deceptive means or even abduction for the exploitation of that person.

He said trafficking in persons is a heartless crime, noting that it is recognised globally as a major criminal activity and is the third largest income earner for criminal organisations behind drug trafficking and arms trading.

He said although the data suggests that the activity is not as extensive in Jamaica, persons need to remain vigilant so that the trade does not grow.

“The data here suggests that it is not as extensive here as other criminal activities, but one of the truisms of criminal activity is that if you get efficient in one area, they look in other areas. So, at this point where we are in Jamaica, it is crucial we maintain our vigilance, training and sensitisation of everybody involved,” he said.

He said steps are being taken in the Ministry to build out the security infrastructure to deal more effectively with the criminal networks and gangs involved in drug trading gun running and human trafficking.

Meanwhile, he commended the stakeholders involved in the development of the handbook which is available at the Ministry’s Oxford Road location and website at www.mns.gov.jm

The Trafficking in Persons’ Handbook was developed in collaboration with Winrock International under the Child Protection Compact Partnership. The handbook is designed to increase the knowledge of trafficking in persons within respective ministries, departments, and agencies.