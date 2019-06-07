Trade Information Portal to be Promoted Heavily at Diaspora Conference

Story Highlights Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, says the Jamaica Trade Information Portal (JTIP) will be promoted heavily to members of the diaspora at the upcoming Eighth Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference.

The portal, which was launched in May, enables importers and exporters to access trade information relating to import-export regulations, requirements and processes.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ on June 5, Mrs Johnson Smith said JTIP aligns with one of the goals in the National Diaspora Policy, which is to enhance service delivery to diaspora populations.

“A lot of people left Jamaica at a point where you had to know somebody to call to get information, so having people understand that this information is now available for everybody has made persons very excited about the portal, as it brings opportunities closer by allowing you unlimited access,” said Mrs. Johnson Smith.

The Minister argued that the portal should boost entrepreneurial activity locally from members of the diaspora.

“These persons with entrepreneurial interest now know they don’t need to be the size of a conglomerate that can hire a whole battalion of regulatory experts and legal experts to guide them on how to do this. They can now go on the Jamaica Trade Portal where all of this is now available at your fingertips,” she added.

The Eighth Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference is slated for Sunday, June 16 to Thursday, June 20 at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston.