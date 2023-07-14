Trade Board Limited Honours Long-Serving Employees

Twenty-eight current and former employees of the Trade Board Limited (TBL) were recognised for their dedication to Service Excellence, at a recent staff awards ceremony held at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston.

The event was held under the theme ‘Recognising Commitment to Service and Excellence’ and was hosted as part of TBL’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

It provided an opportunity for the management team to say “thank you” to the long-serving and dedicated employees who have and continue to contribute to the growth of the agency through their professionalism, commitment to excellence and diligence.

Among the awardees were 17 employees who have served the TBL for 10 to 40 years, including its current Director of Export Certification, Joan Butler, who has amassed 40 years.

“The Trade Board is indeed fortunate to have staff members whose many years of dedication, commitment and loyalty have shaped and contributed to our growth, development and many accomplishments,” said Trade Administrator and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the TBL, Dr. Major (Ret’d) Hugh Blake.

“It is an honour to recognise awardees for the sterling contribution to the agency, which is characterised by the personification of the values we cherish in the form of trust, integrity, partnership, service, professionalism, accountability, teamwork, social responsibility, and respect,” he added.

Giving special recognition to those employees who have served the agency for over 10 years, the Trade Administrator said that “we value your extensive knowledge and invaluable experience as significant pillars on which we build or evolve to meet the ever-changing context in which we provide service to commerce in Jamaica”.

Dr. Blake also expressed gratitude to its past employees and those who will be retiring this year.

“We are truly grateful and thank you for choosing a career with the TBL. Thank you for your loyalty and extensive contribution and devotion throughout the years. You will always be a part of the Trade Board family,” he said.

To its present and future employees, Dr. Blake hopes that this occasion will serve as an inspiration to them.

“Although we may come from different backgrounds and possess different capabilities and strengths, we should always value our team members,” he said.

“Be respectful, helpful to one another and appreciate your fellow employees as valuable members of team Trade Board Limited,” he encouraged.