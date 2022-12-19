Trade Board Limited Celebrates 40 Years

The Trade Board Limited (TBL), Jamaica’s certifying authority for goods exported under various trade agreements, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

Since its inception on December 13, 1982 the agency has supported Jamaica’s growth in trade, nationally, regionally and internationally, through the provision of trade-related information, the issuance and regulation of trade licenses and certifications consistent with the Government’s trade policies and agreements.

At a cake cutting ceremony on December 13 to mark the milestone, Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, said that the agency has contributed significantly to the country’s exports and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by issuing Certificates of Origin as well as import and export permits.

Among the noted accomplishments, is the launch of two information portals to bridge the gap between local and international trade. These are the Jamaica Trade Information Portal (JTIP) and Jamaica Single Window for Trade (JSWIFT).

Senator Hill noted that JTIP, which is the first of its kind in the English-speaking Caribbean, has “enhanced the ease of doing business in Jamaica by providing a one-stop point for all information on the regulatory requirements for export and import”.

JSWIFT serves as an electronic platform, which allow traders to submit transactional information through a single access point.

Senator Hill reported that since the start of the year, the JTIP platform facilitated more than 37,000 transactions, signaling that business confidence remains buoyant in Jamaica.

He further noted that “there were more than 11,000 visits and 70,000 page views on JTIP so far this year which means that very often you, the Trade Board, are the first port of call for many, who are exploring the possibility of doing business in Jamaica.”

“I know that these platforms have been beneficial to many and I want them to continue to grow. Technology changes often and I hope that you will continue to upgrade the sites,” he encouraged the TBL staff, at the function held at the entity’s downtown, Kingston offices.

Senator Hill added that the Trade Board has a key role to play as the Ministry carries out its mission to get entrepreneurs to produce substantially larger amounts for export in order to close the trade gap.

Meanwhile, President of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA), John Mahfood, noted the importance of the Trade Board to local manufacturers and exporters.

He said that the agency “is a key stakeholder that manufacturers and exporters depend on to facilitate the efficient operations of our business,” given that 30 per cent of the JMEA’s approximately 500 members are involved in import and export.

Mr. Mahfood noted that “40 years is an important milestone and I commend the leadership, staff and partners, who have successfully shepherded the agency in facilitating private sector growth, thereby creating a meaningful impact on the productive sector.”

The Trade Board Limited’s 40th anniversary celebrations were held from December 11 to 17 under the theme: ‘Pumped-up at 40 to Support Jamaica’s Growth in Export, Investments, Job Creation, and the Economy’.