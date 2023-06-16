TPDCo Stages Licensing Expo in Resort Areas

The Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) is encouraging tourism operators to take advantage of its 2023 Licensing Expo to submit and renew applications for Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) licences.

The expo, which entails all six resort areas, aims to streamline and highlight the licensing process as well as the benefits available to licensed entities.

So far, events have been held in Ocho Rios and Portland. The others are scheduled for the Bred’s Sports Complex, St. Elizabeth, on June 22; The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on June 29; Rayon Hotel in Negril on July 18 and the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on July 20. Activities begin at 9:00 a.m. each day.

“If you want to get a licence and you don’t know how to start the process, or if you have started the process, you can come along,” said Licence Processing and Registration Manager at TPDCo, Sheryll Lewis, during an interview with JIS News.

She noted that entities whose licences have already expired, such as attractions and contract carriage operators, as well as those whose permits will expire in the coming months, can “come along with their application and we will facilitate the process”.

Ms. Lewis said that once the application is reviewed and everything is in place, persons can make payments to continue the process.

She noted that all tourism entities are required to be licensed under the JTB Act.

“So, we are working with entities to have them licensed. We decided to go out there, bring the different regulatory agencies, such as the public health authorities, fire department, maritime authority for tourist vessels, the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) and others,” said Ms. Lewis.

She informed that attendees will also get the opportunity to learn more about the Tourism Workers Pension Scheme and be able to sign up.

Another feature of the Licensing Expo is the addition of financial institutions to enable business owners to get information on how to access financing to expand their operations.

“What we have decided to do this year is invite some financial institutions, such as the EXIM Bank, Jamaica National Small Business Loans, and the Development Bank of Jamaica, to come and make a small presentation. Then you can have one-on-one dialogue and make arrangements with them to access any of the different loan facilities that are currently in place for tourism entities,” said Ms. Lewis.

The TPDCo is the central agency mandated by the Government of Jamaica to facilitate the maintenance, development, and enhancement of the tourism product.

It is also charged, on behalf of the JTB, to process applications for entities that require a JTB licence.