TPDCO Launches Podcast

The Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) has launched its ‘Jamaica’s Tourism Titans’ podcast, which will share information about people who have made and who continue to make significant contribution to Jamaica and the region’s tourism industry.
It is also expected to inspire listeners to choose a career in tourism and become ambassadors for the industry.
In a release by the TPDCo, Executive Director, Wade Mars, said: “The people of the industry are very much a part of the product. They are the ones who help to create memorable experiences for visitors. In highlighting their achievements and getting to know them a little better, we hope that others will be inspired to continue to give of their best, as the best is what this industry demands and, indeed, deserves.”
Jamaica’s Tourism Titans is broadcast on Anchor Podcast and is also available on Apple Podcast, Google Podcast and Spotify. New episodes are aired every two weeks on Tuesdays.
The next episode is scheduled for November 22, featuring Founder, Country Style Tourism Network and President, International Institute of Peace through Tourism (IIPT) Caribbean, Marguerite Diana McIntyre-Pike.
Previous episodes featured Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett; the first female to have served as General Manager of the Pegasus Hotel, Nancy McLean; Executive Director, Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), Camille Needham; and Storyteller, Ainsley Henriques.
For additional information or to arrange an interview, persons may contact Corporate Communications and Community Awareness Coordinator at the TPDCo, Marline Stephenson Dalley, via telephone at (876) 550-0733 or (876) 979-7987-8 or email at marline.stephenson@tpdco.org. Information on the podcasts is also available on agency’s social media pages.