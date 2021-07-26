TPDCo Hosts Webinar To Commemorate 25th Anniversary

The Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) will be hosting a ‘Tourism Webinar’ on Wednesday (July 28) beginning at 10 a.m., to commemorate its 25th anniversary.

The webinar is open to all tourism stakeholders as well as persons who have an interest in entering the sector.

Corporate Communications and Community Awareness Coordinator at the TPDCo, Marline Stephenson Dalley, told JIS News that the webinar is on the list of yearlong celebratory activities being organised by the agency.

Persons are being asked to visit TPDCo social media pages for information on how to register to participate via Zoom, otherwise they can watch the live stream via the TPDCo and Jamaica Information Service (JIS) YouTube and Facebook platforms.

Mrs. Stephenson Dalley said the webinar is a “response to the myriad of questions” that are asked via the agency’s email at letusknow@tpdco.org.

“Our main aim is to increase the awareness about the services that TPDCo provides,” she said

“We are going to be looking at licensing, some of the things that are required in terms of maintaining product quality and how our Product Quality Department works with our stakeholders to achieve this,” Mrs. Stephenson Dalley added.

She further said that the COVID-19 compliance certification, along with some of the agency’s training programmes, will be explored.

The webinar will also feature presentations from industry partners in the areas of attractions, accommodations, and tour operations.