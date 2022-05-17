TPDCO Hosts Events To Increase JTB Licence Applications

Operators of tourism enterprises are being encouraged to take advantage of the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) ‘Bring Your Application Day’ events, scheduled to take place within the five resort areas.
The sessions will be held on Thursday, May 19 at the Hibiscus Lodge in Ocho Rios, St. Ann; June 2 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James; June 14, Rayon Hotel in Negril; June 21, Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston; and on July 12, at Jakes Hotel (Breds Treasure Beach Sports Park) in St. Elizabeth.
Persons will be able to renew or apply for their Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) licence on location and have it reviewed and processed the same day. Those who plan to attend are being asked to register ahead via the TPDCo website at www.tpdco.org where the application form can also be downloaded.
Licence Processing and Registration Manager at TPDCo, Sheryll Lewis, told JIS News that the initiative is geared towards increasing compliance as well as raising awareness about the benefits of being licensed as a tourism entity.
“We want to encourage persons to come out to utilise this facility. We had planned it in 2020, but unfortunately, because of COVID-19, we had to put it off. So, this is an opportunity for you to just come get yourself regularised,” said Ms. Lewis.
She informed that by law all tourism entities are required to be licensed as stipulated in the JTB Act.
Ms. Lewis noted that the event will facilitate other services, including registering for the Tourism Workers Pension Scheme and learning about the Ministry of Tourism’s incentive programme.
Other partners in the staging of the sessions include the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), public health authorities, National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), Jamaica Fire Brigade, the municipal corporation for each region, among others.
The TPDCo is the central agency mandated by the Government of Jamaica to facilitate the maintenance, development, and enhancement of the tourism product.
It is also charged, on behalf of the JTB, to process applications for entities that require a JTB licence.