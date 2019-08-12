Tourism Workers Pension Scheme a Landmark for Work Relations – Bartlett

Story Highlights Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says the passing of the Tourism Workers’ Pension Bill “will go down as a landmark moment in the history of work relations in Jamaica.”

Speaking in a recent interview with JIS News, he said that the legislation, which was approved by the House of Representatives last month, will ensure retirement benefits for workers in arguably the most productive industry in the country.

Mr. Bartlett noted that the sector contributes close to 10 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) and employs over 300,000 persons directly and indirectly.

“It goes without saying that in tourism, we have the most dedicated, the most committed set of workers and every day, each and every one of them plays the role of ambassadors for their country. Their contribution will enable us to exceed the (growth) targets,” he noted.

“It is for them that I have relentlessly pursued the (scheme). They can now look forward to retirement knowing that when that time comes, they will not be left out in the cold,” he added.

Mr. Bartlett said that Government is committed to the ensuring that tourism workers benefit from the industry.

“That this is why I take pride in the fact that Jamaica’s tourism is no longer a seasonal occurrence so workers can now look forward to year-round employment,” the Minister stated.

Meanwhile, Minister Bartlett said that the pension scheme is expected to roll out by the end of the year.

“All that’s left to be done is for the Governor-General to append his signature and the Regulations accompanying the Act to be promulgated for this most unique pension plan to be rolled out by year-end,” Minister Bartlett said.