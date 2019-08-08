Tourism Minister Highlights Main Areas of MoU with Kenya

Story Highlights Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the Field of Tourism, signed between Jamaica and the Republic of Kenya, will result in greater interactions between both countries.

The Minister was speaking at a press briefing, held at the Tourism Ministry’s New Kingston offices, today (August 7).

The MoU was signed on Monday, August 5, by Minister Bartlett and Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Monica Juma, at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Providing details on the MoU, Mr. Bartlett said the document calls for exchange of information and data related to tourism and experience sharing in the use of information technology platforms within the tourism sector.

He noted that the MoU also provides for the exchange of information on the tourism sector regulations and enforcement mechanisms; the exchange of knowledge and experience in beach management programmes; the exchange of knowledge and expertise in public-private partnerships; and the exchange of information on cruise ship management programmes.

In addition, the MoU provides for the exchange of knowledge and expertise in cultural and heritage tourism development programmes; and the exchange of cooperation between tourism stakeholders, including hotels, tour operators and media, in the areas of promotion, marketing, destination development and management.

It also establishes exchange programmes for cooperation in human resource development; encourages investment in the tourism and hospitality sector; participation in travel fairs and exhibitions in both countries; and to promote safe, ethical and sustainable tourism.

There is also the establishment of a satellite centre of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre in Kenya.

“These represent the critical pillars on which the Memorandum is predicated, but of course much of what is not here will be the daily practices and the essence of what tourism is about, which is change. As new markets/demographics emerge…new practices have to be brought into play,” Mr. Bartlett said.

The Minister also informed that Jamaica will be providing full support to Kenya for hosting the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) general assembly in 2021.

For his part, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, Hon. Najib Balala, welcomed Jamaica’s endorsement, noting that “it will be a great opportunity for Africa to host such an important event.”