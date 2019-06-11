Tourism Minister Highlights Contributions of Sangster Airport and Convention Centre

Story Highlights Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says both the Sangster International Airport and the Montego Bay Convention Centre have been helping Jamaica to make huge inroads in the business travel market.

In an interview with JIS News, Mr. Bartlett said the situation is further boosted by the fact that a number of quality hotels are also in close proximity to both facilities.

He argued that the country is not only a global force in the business travel market but “we can now make a solid push” for elite and high-end travellers.

“The Sangster Airport has been more than proving its worth as it continues to set records in terms of visitor arrivals,” Mr. Bartlett pointed out.

“Business travellers for the most part like to find everything as close as possible to their liking, so having the Convention Centre and some of our top hotels within striking distance of the airport is a major plus and certainly sets us apart from our regional competitors,” he added.

The business travel industry is estimated to be worth US$1.3 trillion, and is expected to grow by nearly 10 per cent by 2025.

In the meantime, the Sangster Airport has been named the Caribbean’s leading airport for the 11th year in a row by the World Travel Awards (WTA), and continues to burst at the seams in terms of arrivals.

“We have been doing a lot of infrastructural upgrade where this airport can be compared to any of the quality airports worldwide,” explained the airport’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Rafael Echevarne.

“We are also honoured to be named the Caribbean’s leading airport. This prestigious award validates our ongoing efforts to deliver world-class service and showcase Jamaica’s rich culture,” he said.

Several transformational projects are now under way to bring further upgrades to the airport, including an expansion of the commercial concourse and automated parking facilities.

The CEO said there are also plans for a new shopping area and an increase in the size of the immigration and customs hall.