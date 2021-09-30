Tourism Awareness Week Virtual Concert On October 1

A virtual concert to celebrate Tourism Awareness Week will be held on October 1 beginning at 2:00 p.m.

The concert will be streamed live on the YouTube channels of the Ministry of Tourism, Visit Jamaica and Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ) as well as on Facebook @TourismJa.

It will include performances from Tarrus Riley, Gramps Morgan and Yaksta.

Speaking at a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ at the agency’s head office in Kingston, Senior Director, Corporate Communications, Ministry of Tourism, Kingsley Roberts. said that the concert is “aimed at highlighting the significance of the entertainment sector to tourism”.

He noted that it will also “provide a lighter feel to the week of activities”.

Tourism Awareness Week, September 26 to October 2, is being celebrated under the theme: ‘Tourism for Inclusive Growth’.