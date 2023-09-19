Tourism Awareness Week to Focus on the Sector and Green Investments

Tourism Awareness Week to Focus on the Sector and Green InvestmentsBy: September 19, 2023 ,
The Full Story
‘Tourism and Green Investments’ is the theme for this year’s observance of Tourism Awareness Week (TAW), slated for September 24 to 30.
In an interview with JIS News, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, said the theme seeks to highlight the need to focus on investing in people, the planet and prosperity.
“The theme is right on point, as it recognises the urgent need for responsible tourism practices that prioritise the well-being of our planet and its inhabitants. As stewards of this beautiful earth, it is our moral responsibility to safeguard its natural, economic and social resources for future generations,” said Minister Bartlett.
He further informed that there are several activities being planned for TAW, which will incorporate the observance of World Tourism Day on September 27.
“These include daily advertorials highlighting initiatives of the Ministry of Tourism and its public bodies that exemplify the TAW theme; a church service; tree- planting and handover exercises at Tourism Action Clubs (TAC) across Jamaica; a special Speaker Series – also at TAC schools across Jamaica; a Youth Forum on September 27, which is World Tourism Day; Visionary Symposium and workshops and we close with tourism stakeholder engagement activities,” Minister Bartlett outlined.
He also emphasised that as TAW is being observed, everyone should remember that they have a role to play in promoting sustainable tourism.
“Whether we are travellers, tourism stakeholders, industry workers or policymakers, we have the power to make a difference. Let us continue to work together to build a more resilient and inclusive tourism industry that not only drives prosperity but also safeguards our environment and empowers our people and their communities,” Minister Bartlett said.
He pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic presented an unprecedented opportunity to rethink tourism for the future and to maximise its impact by rebuilding it around a more equitable, sustainable and resilient tourism development model.
“The good thing is that Jamaica had a head start, as the fundamental pillars of our tourism growth strategy have always centred around strengthening linkages with other sectors of the economy; increasing the benefits derived from tourism by residents and communities; promoting broader participation by all Jamaicans through training and certification; and ensuring the safety, security and sustainability of the natural and built environments,” he said.