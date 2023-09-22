Tourism Awareness Week Kicks off with Church Service on Sunday

Tourism Awareness Week Kicks off with Church Service on SundayBy: September 22, 2023 ,
Tourism Awareness Week (TAW) gets under way on Sunday (September 24) with a Thanksgiving Service at the Montego Bay New Testament Church of God in St. James, beginning at 11:00 a.m.
The week, slated for September 24 to September 30, will incorporate the observance of World Tourism Day on September 27, under the theme ‘Tourism and Green Investments’.
The theme seeks to highlight the need to focus on investing in people, planet and prosperity.
Senior Director, Corporate Communications in the Ministry of Tourism, Kingsley Roberts, is inviting all tourism stakeholders to attend the church service.
“We encourage persons to come out and support it. We have to give God praise and thanks because the success in the sector flows from him,” said Mr. Roberts.
He informed that persons who are unable to attend physically may watch it live-streamed on the Ministry’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Mr. Roberts further indicated that there are several activities being organised to commemorate TAW.
These include daily advertorials highlighting initiatives of the Ministry and its public bodies that exemplify the TAW theme, tree-planting and handover exercises at Tourism Action Clubs (TAC) across Jamaica from September 25 to 29, a special Speaker Series – also at TAC schools, a Youth Forum on September 27, and a Visionary Symposium and workshops.