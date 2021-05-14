Tourism Action Clubs Lauded

Director of Tourism, Donovan White, has lauded Tourism Action Clubs (TACs) across the island for their continued contribution to the success of the country’s tourism product.

Speaking at a Tourism Awareness Webinar for Teachers, hosted by the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), on May 13, Mr. White said that the JTB is very proud of the initiative.

He pointed out that the investments made in the lives of young tourism enthusiasts “continue to bear a significant amount of fruit”.

“Through the TAC, young people across the island have been exposed to experiential learning and have been empowered to contribute to the continued success of our tourism product,” said Mr. White.

He noted that the initiative began with 36 schools and now has over 100 clubs across the island.

“It is truly amazing to see how the Tourism Action Clubs have influenced our young people over the years. Whether they have pursued careers in medicine, education, politics or tourism, the TACs have given them the opportunity to see the connection and importance of tourism to Jamaica,” Mr. White said.

He further indicated that the success of the TACs would not have been possible without the advisers, who play a vital role in its sustainability.

“You are the ones who make this concept really and truly come alive. Your resourcefulness and creativity have helped students to develop more than a temporary interest in tourism, and has helped them to make the transition from club members to tourism ambassadors,” said Mr. White.