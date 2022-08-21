Toll Road Users Urged to Report Problems

The Toll Authority is encouraging travellers to report any anomalies observed or experienced in their use of the toll road network.

This can be done by engaging the Authority via its social media pages or by making formal reports to tollauthority@mtw.gov.jm

The Authority, which is an agency of the Ministry of Transport and Mining, is tasked with regulating the operations and maintenance of the toll roads and other facilities as deemed necessary, on or adjacent to the toll road network.

For the first quarter of the financial year 2022-2023 the Authority inspected 114 kilometres of roadway along the nation’s toll roads

During the inspections, various issues were identified. These include damage and theft of perimeter fencing, faded road markings, damaged studs, and poor visibility of traffic signs.

The Authority also expressed concerns about a lack of adequate management of green areas.

Speaking in an interview with JIS News, Chief Executive Officer of the TAJ, Lerone Laing, explained that the toll regulator maintains stable relationships with the toll operators and ensures that issues are effectively communicated in a timely manner.

“The operators were made aware of all areas of concern and remedial works have already begun and are expected to be completed in the next quarter,” Mr. Laing explained.

The toll regulator also reported that monitoring of the integrity of infrastructure along the roadways, inspection of employee safety practices, traffic control management and safety in the public domain were carried out, in addition to a review of the effectiveness of general safety systems and equipment for each leg of the toll road.

The entity noted that installation of safety fencing and preparations for new asphalt road pavement were completed along the east-west thoroughfare.

Road markings, road studs and traffic signs at several locations were found to be in poor condition, which made them difficult to be seen due to poor retro-reflectance. The road markings and studs are scheduled to be replaced this month (August).

Routine inspections revealed that several traffic signs along the north-south leg were visually obscured due to overgrown vegetation and the lighting at two escape ramps were inadequate.

The toll regulator indicated that the Jamaica North South Highway Company has committed to remedying the issue and that the operator indicated that theft has been the main reason for the inconsistency with the lights in those areas.

Completed maintenance items along the North South Toll Road include the installation of road pavement markers, reinforcement of cut slopes as well as the cleaning and mending of drains.