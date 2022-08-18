TODSS and Partners Commended for First Responders Initiative

Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS) and partners have been commended for their effort in certifying transport operators as first responders, by Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Floyd Green.

The training was undertaken through the Blue Ribbon Transport Operators First Responders initiative.

Speaking at the recent presentation ceremony for the second cohort of persons who have completed the training course, the Minister said that certification of bus and taxi operators as first responders is a vital step towards dealing with road fatalities and in producing a modern and efficient transportation sector throughout Jamaica.

The Minister indicated that one route to having a modern and efficient transportation sector is to do some things differently. This, Mr. Green said, included taking responsibility, which he described as the most important thing.

Referencing statistics from August 5, Minister Green lamented the 286 road fatalities that had taken place up to that date, and also the fact that the figure had increased by nine within five days on August 10, to 295.

“In that short time, nine persons had died; nine families have been impacted. Unfortunately, most of the people dying are men who are usually breadwinners for their families,” Mr. Green said.

He suggested that part of taking responsibility is to change the local parlance from calling motor-vehicle crashes, accidents.

The Minister challenged TODSS to lead the charge, stating that many road traffic crashes are avoidable and are caused by errors of judgement.

“The majority of crashes are caused by speeding, overtaking during a corner, and failing to keep to the left of the road,” the Minister said, while also citing motorcyclists who speed and fail to wear helmets.

“These crashes are preventable, and we need to start sending the message that people have to take responsibility, because not only is it causing a tremendous burden on our healthcare system and tremendous costs to our country, but it is also destroying families,” he added.

The Minister also committed to working with Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Audley Shaw, on “a robust campaign to try and change our culture, because, unfortunately, we have a culture that is promoting bad practices on our roads”.

Mr. Green said that a change in culture, through campaigns, requires sustained action and that the Government cannot do it alone.

“I’m using this platform to say to our insurance companies, they need to come on board with the Government and let us put together a pool of funds that can lead to a sustained communication campaign around road safety,” the Minister said.

He contended that the National Road Safety Council (NRSC) should take the lead on the campaign but argued that support would be needed.

Minister Green pointed out that the NRSC was envisioned as a public-private partnership and reiterated that the help of the private sector is needed, and although Government has that burden, “it’s all our responsibility”.