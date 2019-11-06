Tobacco Industry Regulations Act To Be Repealed

Story Highlights Cabinet has given approval for the Tobacco Industry Regulations Act to be repealed.

Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, says the decision is consequent on the closure of the Tobacco Industry Control Authority, which was established by Act, in keeping with the recommendations of the Public Sector Transformation Unit.

He was speaking at Wednesday’s (November 6) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

Mr. Samuda noted that Jamaica, which ratified the World Health Organization (WHO) Framework of Cooperation on Tobacco Control in 1983, has been party to the WHO’s Framework Convention on Tobacco since July 7, 2005.

“With the repeal of the Act, Jamaica will be one step closer to full compliance with the obligations under the Convention,” he added.