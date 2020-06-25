Three More COVID-19 Recoveries

As at Wednesday (June 24), three additional patients have recovered and have been released from care, bringing the total recoveries to 521. (76.8% recovery rate).

In the meantime, Jamaica recorded eight new COVID-19 cases, representing 1.3% of persons tested in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica to 678.

The new cases consist of seven males and one female with ages ranging from 10 to 51 years. Three cases are imported, with two arriving on flights from the USA, and one from Canada. The five remaining are import-related from cases arriving from the USA recently.

The new cases have addresses of residence in St. James (3), Kingston & St. Andrew (4), and St. Elizabeth (1).

Jamaica now has 167 imported cases; 229 cases are contacts of confirmed cases; 39 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and seven under investigation.

Some 386 (57%) of all confirmed cases are females and 292 (43%) are males. The ages of all confirmed cases range from 2 months to 87 years.

There are now 147 (21.7%) active cases under observation with no critically or moderately ill patient.

Clinical Management Update as at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020