Three More COVID-19 Recoveries

Coronavirus
June 25, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness

As at Wednesday (June 24), three additional patients have recovered and have been released from care, bringing the total recoveries to 521. (76.8% recovery rate).

In the meantime, Jamaica recorded eight new COVID-19 cases, representing 1.3% of persons tested in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica to 678.

The new cases consist of seven males and one female with ages ranging from 10 to 51 years. Three cases are imported, with two arriving on flights from the USA, and one from Canada. The five remaining are import-related from cases arriving from the USA recently.

The new cases have addresses of residence in St. James (3), Kingston & St. Andrew (4), and St. Elizabeth (1).

Jamaica now has 167 imported cases; 229 cases are contacts of confirmed cases; 39 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine and seven under investigation.

Some 386 (57%) of all confirmed cases are females and 292 (43%) are males. The ages of all confirmed cases range from 2 months to 87 years.

There are now 147 (21.7%) active cases under observation with no critically or moderately ill patient.

Clinical Management Update as at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Total Samples Tested

 

 22,261
New samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 603
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 69
Results Positive

 

 678
Results Negative

 

 21,520
Results Pending

 

 63
Deceased

 

 10
Recovered

 

 521
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 5
Number in Home Quarantine 2,332
Number in Hospital

(Including suspected positive COVID-19 cases)

 

 14
Persons in Facility Isolation 19
Persons in Transitional Facilities 0
Persons in Home Isolation

 

 114
Persons Moderately Ill

 

 0
Persons Critically Ill

 

 0

 

