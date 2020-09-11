Third quarter tax payments due September 15

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is reminding business persons that monthly Statutory Deductions and quarterly Income Tax/Statutory Payments are due on September 14 and 15, 2020 respectively for the following:

Statutory Deductions (S01) for August

Estimated Corporate Income Tax (3rd quarter)

Self Employed Statutory Payments (3rd quarter)

Business persons are being encouraged to use TAJ’s online service option as it accommodates the filing and payment of the monthly payroll statutory deductions and quarterly payments now due. Persons may log on to the Tax Portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm from the convenience of their home or office at any time, to pay the taxes now due, using a valid credit card or other payment products with credit card features, such as a Visa debit card.

Also, taxpayers with a Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Account, may also opt to use the Automated Direct Deposit facility available on their Revenue Administration Information System (RAIS) eService account via the TAJ Website, using the Automatic Clearing House (ACH). This option allows users to make payment from their bank account directly to TAJ’s bank account up to a maximum of $99,999,999.00.

Additionally, TAJ recently expanded its payment option to include NCB Bill Pay known as PaySmart. Initially this means National Commercial Bank (NCB) personal/retail customers are now able to add Tax Administration Jamaica as a payee through their NCB online payment platform. This is an additional payment option for several business related taxes and fees to include monthly payroll deductions, Income Tax and PAYE.

In addition to the various online options now available, persons are being reminded that tax payments may still be made at any of the 28 Tax Offices.

Employers paying over monthly statutory deductions are reminded that they can benefit from an Employment Tax Credit by paying their S01 on time. Persons are also encouraged to honour their tax obligations by making payments on or before the respective due dates to avoid additional interest and penalties.

For further information persons may contact the Tax Administration’s Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) toll-free or visit our website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.