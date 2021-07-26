live stream Office of the Prime Minister Press Conference @ 6:00 pm
Their Excellencies, the Governor-General, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen and Lady Allen attend the Jamaica National Drumhead Church Service (Photos)

July 26, 2021
Their Excellencies, the Governor-General, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (centre), and Lady Allen (left), join other congregants in the singing of a hymn during the Jamaica National Drumhead Church Service at the Jamaica Defence Force’s (JDF) Curphey Barracks, Up Park Camp, Kingston, on Sunday (July 25).

 

Their Excellencies, the Governor-General, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (2nd left), and Lady Allen (left), and other congregants observe as members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) present the JDF’s Standard to assistant officiating priest for the Jamaica National Drumhead Church Service at the army’s Curphey Barracks, Up Park Camp, Kingston, on Sunday (July 25).
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), converses with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), Lieutenant General Rocky Meade, during the Jamaica National Drumhead Church Service at the JDF’s Curphey Barracks, Up Park Camp, Kingston, on Sunday (July 25).
Their Excellencies, the Governor-General, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), and Lady Allen (2nd left, partly hidden), greet officiating priest for Sunday’s (July 25) Jamaica National Drumhead Church Service, Major Rev. Dr. Damian Ffriend (2nd right), and assistant officiating priest, Major Rev. Milverton Munroe (right). The service was held at the Jamaica Defence Force’s (JDF) Curphey Barracks, Up Park Camp, Kingston.
