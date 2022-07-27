Their Excellencies Attend Drumhead Service

Their Excellencies, Governor-General the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen and Lady Allen, attended the annual Jamaica National Reserve (JNR) Drumhead Church Service on Sunday (July 24).
The event was held at the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Curphey Barracks, Up Park Camp, St. Andrew.
The annual observance of the Drumhead church service is symbolic of religious ceremonies that members of the JNR would conduct while undertaking operations in the field.
Drums were stacked to resemble an altar and the members of the JNR would conduct these ceremonies around the altar.
The service featured music from the Jamaica Military Band, as well as the presentation of colours ceremony.
Lt. Col. Rev’d Denston Smalling officiated the ceremony.
The Jamaica National Reserve (JNR) is a multi-sphere, focused Reserve Force formation that has been expanded to include headquarters in command of four units: the Third, Sixth and Ninth Battalions of the Jamaica Regiment (3, 6 and 9 JR, NR), in addition to the Support Battalion (National Reserve) (Sp Bn, NR).