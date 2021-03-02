JIS News
The United States Hands Over J$13 Million Worth of Critical Hospital Emergency Equipment to the Government of Jamaica in Response to COVID-19

March 2, 2021
Written by: Embassy of the United States of America

On Tuesday March 2, 2021, the United States Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), delivered J$13 million worth of critically needed hospital supplies as part of a third tranche of emergency equipment to the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW), to support the Government of Jamaica’s (GOJ) response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The equipment is part of the USD $2 million in assistance USAID is providing to Jamaica to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. “The United States continues to support the government and people of Jamaica in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. As neighbors, partners, and friends we are committed to helping this nation by providing the technical assistance, training, capacity building, health systems strengthening, and life-saving diagnostics and treatment,” said U.S. Chargé d’Affaires, John McIntyre.

The handover, the third in a series of transfers of critical equipment to the GOJ, adds to the U.S. government- supplied hospital and communication equipment already in use across Jamaica, and comes in time to assist Jamaicans as COVID-19 hospitalization rates increase. USAID’s prior deliveries are already in use across Jamaica. Equipment delivered yesterday included:

20 Infrared Thermometers
4 Emergency Transport Trolleys
5 Laryngoscope with Blades
5 Patient Monitors – Multifunction
18 Nebulizers
3 ECG Machines with Accessories
30 IV Drip Stands
2 Portable Suction machines
1 Transport Ventilator
10 ICU Beds

The equipment bolsters the Government of Jamaica’s COVID-19 emergency response and directly aids activities that are vital for helping to stem the challenges.

“USAID is doing our part as part of the overall American response to the COVID-19 pandemic with decisive action in Jamaica. Our efforts to combat COVID-19 build on decades of United States health assistance to the country. In the past 20 years, the United States has provided nearly U.S. $87 million in health and nearly U.S. $619 million total over the past 20 years for Jamaica,” said Jason Fraser, USAID/Jamaica Country Representative. He further stated “USAID investments are making a difference in the lives and health of the Jamaican people. We stand with Jamaica during their time of need and will continue to do so in the future.”

 

