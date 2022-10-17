The National Heroes Have Made an Indelible Mark – Minister Grange

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, says the contributions of the national heroes have made an indelible mark on the history of Jamaica and the world and will assist in charting the future of the country.

She was bringing greetings at the National Heritage Week interfaith service held on October 16 at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Chapel, St. Andrew.

The service was attended by President of the Crown Council of Ethiopia, His Imperial Highness, Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie and his wife, Princess Saba Kebede, members of Government, the Jamaica Council for Interfaith Fellowship, other officials, and dignitaries.

It featured aspects of the religious rites of the Ethiopian, Christian, Hindu, Jewish, and Muslim faiths.

Minister Grange said the event is symbolic of the diverse cultures, religions that make up Jamaica.

“This is the dynamic heritage, which we have come to reignite as we celebrate, with thanksgiving, the 60th anniversary of our independence and the 184th anniversary of full freedom,” she noted.

She said that Jamaican can be proud of the strength of the culture, which has made its mark on the international stage in various fields.

“Today, we thank God that we have been able to achieve greatness by virtue of the great people we are and by virtue of the great heritage we share,” she added.

Custos Rotulorum for the parish of St. Andrew, Ian Forbes, who represented Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, encouraged all Jamaicans to “embrace and preserve the varied facets of those things, which make us uniquely Jamaican and commit to preserving this legacy”.

“I trust that in our reflections on the traditions and various features of our heritage we can be inspired by who we are, and we can embrace the past with the knowledge that we have a goodly heritage,” he added.

National Heritage Week, from October 10 to 17, is being celebrated under the theme: ‘Reigniting Greatness Through Our Heritage’.