The Jamaica Customs Agency: Adherence to all Requirements is Necessary for Efficient Processing and Clearance of Goods

The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) is aware of public comments regarding delays in the clearance of goods by couriers and shipping companies and would like to reassure the public that our processes are operating optimally at all ports.

The Agency is committed to its Core Values: Customer-Focused, Accountability, Professionalism, Integrity and Transparency (CAPIT) and to achieve same, it relies on members of the importing and exporting public to adhere to its requirements and provide accurate information to aid with efficient processing of cargo.

Agents who ship goods to Jamaica are reminded that they MUST follow the steps below for ultimate clearance:

Step 1: Submit cargo manifest, to include breakdown manifests, via the Port Community System (PCS) to the JCA prior to arrival of vessel.

Step 2: Determine whether a request will be made to move goods from the Port to a Public Bonded Warehouse or have goods examined on the Port.

Step 3: Ensure container is offloaded, and cargo scanned at the Warehouse.

Step 4: Create and submit the simplified IMS4 declaration and upload all supporting documents, to include invoices provided by the importer.

Step 5: Pay the applicable Customs duties and fees for each declaration.

Step 6: Arrange with the Warehouse for goods to be presented to Customs for inspection.

Step 7: Customs Officer inspects the cargo.

Step 8: Cargo is released to the Agent/importer if all requirements are met.

As the JCA works to protect Jamaica’s borders and its people, collect revenue on behalf of the Government of Jamaica and ultimately facilitate trade, the Agency urges importers to assist by ascertaining from their Agents if all the above-mentioned steps have been adhered to and whether all Customs requirements have been met.

The Agency continues to improve its border protection initiatives for the benefit of all Jamaicans and as such has included enhanced non-intrusive inspections and physical examination of goods based on the risk rating of the importer, the goods or the industry, intelligence or random selection. Importers should therefore allow for sufficient time for the clearance of their goods.

The Jamaica Customs Agency urges all stakeholders to work with us as we Keep Our Customers in Focus while effectively fulfilling all mandates of the Agency.

For more information: La Donna Manning

Director, Public Relations & Customer Services

Jamaica Customs Agency

(876) 922 5140-8

public.relations@jca.gov.jm