The Caribbean School Of Architecture Exhibits In Online Design Festival

Master of Architecture students at the University of Technology (UTech) have created history by participating in the first ever International Dezeen Virtual Design Festival. Dezeen is known as one of the world’s leading digital magazines on architecture, interiors and design.

Submissions for the inaugural Virtual Design Competition were presented by ten Caribbean School of Architecture (CSA) students and focused on architectural solutions for the city of Montego Bay. Students; Dominic Anderson, Kemmor Carrouthars, Leslie-Ann Palmer, Jonathan Williams, Shanique Brown, Jamal Chambers, Corey Robinson, Jason Scott, Richard Thompson and Imani Lawrence were tasked with identifying friction points in urban planning in the city while reimagining its fabric to encourage social equity and environmental health.

The resulting proposals ranged from publicly accessible sports and cultural centres to mixed-use, affordable housing developments, all while incorporating sustainable practices such as rainwater harvesting, passive cooling or the use of self-cleaning concrete. The designs were prepared based on an urban study of Montego Bay that was done with the support the UDC.

UDC has been in partnership with the CSA and UTech through its 2018 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), however the relationship began in the 1970s. Graduates, particularly of the built environment have benefitted from internship programmes at the Corporation as well as employment opportunities following completion. The UDC and UTech have also collaborated on research projects in the past. The UDC has regularly provided staff to enrich the academic experience for the University’s Faculty of the Built Environment through sharing of industry knowledge and experience.

UDC General Manager, Heather Pinnock shared her congratulations with UTech and the students. “CSA’s participation in this inaugural competition is testament to the school’s vision to expand its reach and that of its and students. The UDC remains committed to sharing our expertise towards the betterment of Jamaica and the partnership with UTech allows the Corporation to mentor aspiring architects and urban planners, which are always needed in developing countries such as ours. The designs were quite impressive and these students must be recognised for their ingenuity.

The public is invited to view the exhibition at https://www.dezeen.com/2020/06/12/caribbean-school-of-architecture-vdf-school-shows/ as well as the Montego Bay urban study at issuu.com/utech.csa/montego_bay. The exhibit closes on June 30.