Tertiary Students Can Get Assistance Through JAMVAT

The Ministry of Education and Youth continues to provide tuition assistance for tertiary students under the annual Jamaica Values and Attitudes Programme (JAMVAT).
Through JAMVAT, students who qualify for admission to an approved/accredited higher-education programme are given the opportunity to contribute to the development of the nation’s social capital, by giving 200 hours of public service to a government or non-profit organisation.
Upon completing the requisite number of hours, each student will receive funding equivalent to 30 per cent of their tuition cost, not exceeding $350,000.
To be eligible for the JAMVAT Programme, students must be pursuing a first degree and be between 18 and 35 years of age. Returning students must have a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 2.5.
Outlining the application process in a bulletin, the Ministry stated that applicants are also required to provide details of two potential work-placement sites that are conveniently located near to the student’s residence and are willing to facilitate the student completing the required 200 voluntary hours.
The potential work-placement sites must complete the requisite form provided by the JAMVAT office, which must be signed, stamped and submitted for approval before the student begins serving his or her voluntary hours.
To apply for the JAMVAT programme, students must complete the official application form using the link https://tsap.moey.gov.jm/jamvat. They are required to submit the following supporting documents – a certified copy of birth certificate/or valid identification, Tax Registration Number (TRN), tuition letter, and a recent passport-size photograph.
In addition, new students must upload a certified copy of their acceptance letter (no more than six months old) and returning students must upload a status letter and an official transcript clearly stating the GPA. The transcript should not be older than six months. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
The application period officially opens Saturday, April 1, 2023 and closes on Friday, June 30, 2023.
For further information persons may contact the Ministry at 876-612-6051/876-612-6046 or by emailing jamvat@moey.gov.jm.