Terrelonge Urges Parents, Educators To Protect Boys

Story Highlights State Minister for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, is urging parents and school administrators to ensure that boys are not bullied or marginalised because they might be doing better at academics than sports.

He said there have been many well-documented instances of this “unfortunate situation in schools” where boys are teased and are made to feel inferior to their peers.

Mr. Terrelonge, who was addressing a youth forum at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre in St. James recently, highlighted the need for boys to be raised in an environment that promotes education and respect for others and law and order.

“Are we raising our young men with what I call toxic masculinity? Are we raising our young men to say they are not man enough if they stay in school… if they are respecting themselves and respecting others…if they are respecting law and order,?” he asked.

He said that he is encouraged by the success stories of young men who are “stepping up to the plate, undeterred by circumstances or their surroundings and are doing very well for themselves”.