Temporary Traffic Changes to be Implemented at the Intersection of Toll Gate Main Road and St. Jago Road in Clarendon

Effective Sunday, April 16, 2023, temporary traffic changes will be implemented along a section of the Toll Gate main road in Clarendon. The changes will be implemented at the St Jago Road junction. St. Jago Road is a major access point to sections of Southern Manchester. The changes are being effected in order to facilitate the upgrading of a section of St. Jago Road and to improve the access/egress for traffic to the new Toll Gate Toll Plaza.
Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw says the works, which are scheduled to last for six weeks, will include intersection improvement works and the installation of traffic signals. He says that as part of the process, traffic will be required to shift from time to time along both St. Jago Road and the Toll Gate main road.
The works form part of the extension of the East/West Toll Road under the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project (SCHIP), which is being implemented by the National Road Operating and Construction Company (NROCC).
Traffic management measures will be utilised but motorists are being reminded that the area will be an active construction zone and that speed limits should be observed and extreme caution employed at all times. Mr. Shaw says that the NWA and NROCC will continue to assess the impact of the works on traffic and advise if any other changes become necessary.