Temporary Relocation of Port Antonio Fire Station

The Management of the Jamaica Fire Brigade wishes to advise the public that the Port Antonio Fire Station has been temporarily closed due to a confirmed case of COVID-19; and its operations relocated to the Salvation Army compound at #3 West Baptist Avenue, Port Antonio with immediate effect.
Members of the public may still call the station to report emergency incidents at 876-993-3041. However, visits to station have been suspended to facilitate deep cleaning and sanitisation of the premises. Emergency incidents may also be reported through telephone numbers 876-857-5981 or 876-857-5994.
All members of staff who may have been in contact with the confirmed case are in self-quarantine and are to be tested for Covid-19. The Ministry of Health and Wellness has been advised of the situation.
The Port Antonio Fire Station will be reopened on Thursday September 03, 2020.