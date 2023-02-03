Temporary Closure of BGLC Licensing and Registration Offices

The Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) has advised that its Licensing and Registration offices, located at 78cef Hagley Park Road, Kingston 10, will be closed from Monday, February 6 to Friday, February 17.
This is to facilitate preparations for the upcoming Licensing and Renewal activities, which will begin in March. Applications from existing and potential gaming operators will not be accepted during this period.
The Licensing and Registration offices of the BGLC will resume regular operations on Monday, February 20.
For more information, persons may visit the BGLC’s website at http://www.blgc.gov.jm, send an email to info@bglc.gov.jm, call 876-630-1353, WhatsApp 876-224-2452 or connect with them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.