Telethon Launched To Raise $50M For CRH

The Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) has launched its 2022 telethon to raise $50 million to purchase well-needed medical equipment for the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) in St. James.

The launch was held on Wednesday (March 9) at the S Hotel in Montego Bay, St. James, under the theme ‘Cornwall Regional – A Fi Wi Hospital’.

Already, the Chamber has received some $3 million in pledges towards the initiative ahead of the opening of the telethon, which is slated to be held on April 3 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

The CRH main hospital building is being rehabilitated to address mould and air-quality issues at the facility. As a result, several services have been relocated.

In her address, President of the MBCCI, Janet Silvera, says the 2022 telethon event is a rallying cry for the business community and the citizens of Montego Bay to take action to support the hospital’s needs, so that healthcare workers can provide quality care to patients.

“We know we can’t probably purchase [all] the… equipment as needed, but what we do know is that we will help to sensitise those among us who can help the hospital towards this goal,” Ms. Silvera said.

“It is important that we ensure that those who are getting care are able to get care with the proper equipment…A Fi Wi hospital. It’s nobody else’s hospital,” she emphasised.

She expressed gratitude to Kore Contact Centre, S Hotel, Whitter Village, and the Montego Bay Convention Centre for partnering with the MBCCI on the initiative.

In his remarks, State Minister in the Office of Prime Minister, Hon. Homer Davis, said the telethon is a “bold step” towards the improvement of healthcare in western Jamaica.

He commended the MBCCI for the initiative and urged citizens to support the event, which will redound to their benefit.

“I offer my full endorsement and the full endorsement of the Government and the Ministry of Health [and Wellness]. In the same breath, I challenge members of the business community, especially here in Montego Bay and, indeed, western Jamaica, to support the event, as CRH is not just a health facility that serves St. James but caters to citizens right across Jamaica,” he said

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at CRH, Charmaine Williams Beckford, welcomed the initiative and expressed gratitude to the Chamber for its continued support.

“With this telethon launch, you have invited the entire population here in western Jamaica, overseas and even the entire country to contribute and to give back to Cornwall Regional Hospital, and we are thankful for it,” she said.