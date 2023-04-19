TEF to Undertake Three Major Beach Development Projects

The Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) is to undertake three major beach development projects across the island in the 2023/24 fiscal year.
Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, made the announcement as he opened the 2023/24 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on April 18.
He informed that Negril is the next location selected by the team, and work on the project will begin in short order.
“It is not just to clean up the beach and put in a little bathroom here and there. It is to give you a decent world-class facility that makes all Jamaicans proud to use it, and visitors alike,” Mr. Bartlett said.
“In keeping with the programme that the Prime Minister has announced, Negril will be the next major park development, like the Harmony Park in Montego Bay, and that will be coming this year,” he added.
The TEF project aims to enhance public access to beaches to ensure their availability with all the necessary amenities and safety measures in place.