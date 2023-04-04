Technology Conference for Teens April 5

Jamaica’s first Technology Conference for Teens will be hosted by EduHub Company Limited on Wednesday, April 5, at the Wolmer’s Boys’ School in Kingston, beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Endorsed by the Ministry of Education and Youth (MOEY), this premier event, dubbed #TeenTechJa, will be held under the theme ‘The Future is Here! Are You Ready?’.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of EduHub Company Limited, Davia Bryan, said her organisation recognises the need for greater student involvement in preparation to become 21st century citizens who are agile and are better able to function in a technology-driven society.

“EduHub is proud to be the flagship organisation working to design and execute Jamaica’s premier technology event for students, and we welcome the endorsement of MOEY,” she said.

The event, which targets students at the grades nine to 13 level in high schools across the island, is aimed at exposing adolescents to new and emerging technologies in innovation.

Highlight of the conference will be the announcement of the top-three competitors of the Future Innovators Pitch Competition, sponsored by e-Learning Jamaica. Students are required to pitch a technology-based product that can be used to solve a problem in their schools. The winner of this competition will also be announced.

Several Industry Experts will be on hand to share their experiences and give empowering presentations to students and teachers, to equip them with the tools necessary to become productive market-ready global citizens.

Departments of the MOEY, including the Media Service Unit, Guidance and Counselling Unit, Curriculum and Support Services, and the Special Education Unit, will also be on hand to showcase technologically aided educational learning material.

EduHub Company Limited is an educational technology company that designs innovative technology solutions for educational institutions.

“Our aim is to be the thought leaders in the use of pedagogical theories and practices to guide the development of ed-tech resources and applications for use in schools,” Mrs. Bryan Campbell said.

“We are optimistic about the impact of this one-of-a-kind conference on students choosing career paths in the fields of Medical, Financial and other forms of Technology. Children are digital natives and with our country being positioned to make strides in technology for national development, it is necessary to equip youth with the skills for this bold future,” she added.

EduHub Company Limited is the 2022 winner of the prestigious Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology (MSET) Innovator of the Year award, and Category Winner in Education and Popularisation of Science, Technology and Innovation.

Sponsors for the Technology Conference for Teens include eLearning Jamaica Limited, Wolmer’s Boys’ School, Bookfusion, Appfinity, Inova Solutions, Universal Service Fund and Digicel Foundation.

For further information, persons can contact the EduHub Team – Anieta Bailey/Davia Bryan Campbell at 876 536 0022 or 876 812 1018 or email eduhubtechnology@gmail.com.