Technical Working Group Formed to Look Into Roundup Herbicide

Story Highlights A multi-agency technical working group has been established to thoroughly investigate the concerns surrounding the use of the Roundup herbicide in Jamaica.

Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw, said the group was constituted after the matter was brought to the Health Ministry, which houses the responsible authority for regulating such substances.

“They (the multi-agency technical working group) will make recommendations as to how to respond to the concerns,” he said.

Mr. Shaw was speaking at a post-Sectoral press briefing at his Hope Gardens Office in St. Andrew on April 24.

Roundup is a brand name for one of about 12 herbicides used locally containing the chemical glyphosate. There have been reports that the chemical has the potential to cause cancer.

However, Mr. Shaw said international studies conducted on whether the herbicide is carcinogenic have proven inconclusive, “although a few (other) studies have pointed to probable cancer-causing properties”.

“Some 25 countries, including two of our neighbours in the Caribbean, however, have now either restricted the use of or banned Roundup,” he said.

Mr. Shaw is urging farmers to exercise extreme caution when utilising the chemical and to read labels carefully.

He said that the Government has also intensified its pesticide monitoring system.