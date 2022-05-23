Team Effort at Grants Bailey Basic School for Labour Day

The Grants Bailey Basic School in Gibraltar, St. Ann was the scene of the St. Ann Municipality’s parish Labour Day project on May 23.
The work carried out included repairs to roof, floor, and restroom facilities. Leading the charge were Councillor for the Gibraltar Division Cardel Wickham, Mayor Sydney Stewart, Chairman of the Civic Affairs and Community Relations Committee Councillor Genevor Gordon-Bailey, JP and Councillor for the Moneague Division Delroy Kelly along with other officers of the Corporation, including a technical team.
Members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) were also on hand to help.
“It was a total team effort for a very worthy cause,” Mr. Wickham told JIS News.
“The volunteers came out in their numbers to support the parish project and I know the students and teachers of the Grants Bailey Basic School will be very grateful.”