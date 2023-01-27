Tax Talk for Registered Businesses

Owners and operators of registered businesses are being invited to participate in a virtual workshop dubbed ‘Tax Talk 2023’, being organised by the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) in partnership with Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ).

The event will be held over two days on Tuesday (January 31) and Wednesday (February) 15 at 7:30 p.m. both days via the Zoom platform.

Interested persons are being asked to send an email to workshops@jbdc.net on or before January 30 to register.

Assistant Manager for Business Advisory Services at JBDC, Keera Walters, told JIS News that day one of the workshop will focus on getting the entrepreneurs ready to file their tax returns.

“It will take the format of a two-hour question and answer session and we will have Tax Education Officer, Courtney Johnson, who will be facilitating that session,” she informed.

On day two, the participants will be taken through the process of filing tax returns online as is stipulated by the TAJ.

Ms. Walters said that the two-week timeline between the first and second sessions is deliberate, as it gives the entrepreneurs the opportunity to prepare themselves and get all their documents ready for day two.

“So, they will be guided over a five-hour period through the process, taking all the steps to file their returns online,” she told JIS News, noting that there will also be “special segments for registered businesses that are self-employed individuals, partnerships as well as companies”.

Ms. Walters further urged all entrepreneurs to take advantage of the workshops as it will give them the skillset and competence required for filing their tax returns come March.

“The beautiful thing about this is it’s a cost-free opportunity. All it takes is the person’s commitment of their time,” she pointed out.

She said there will be other workshops in the coming months that are designed for new and existing entrepreneurs.

The JBDC is the Government’s business development agency that assists in the sustainable creation and development of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Jamaica.

For additional information, persons are advised to visit the JBDC website at www.jbdc.net or connect with the entity via any of its social media platforms.